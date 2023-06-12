Advertisement
Sport

Sexton could miss start of World Cup

Jun 12, 2023 17:06 By radiokerrysport
Sexton could miss start of World Cup Sexton could miss start of World Cup
Share this article

Jonathan Sexton could miss Ireland’s World Cup warm-ups, and perhaps some of the tournament itself.

Leinster have reportedly received a disciplinary letter from the EPCR, outlining three charges arising from last month’s Heineken Champions Cup final.

City A-M claim Sexton used foul language and intimidating behaviour towards match officials at half-time of the defeat to La Rochelle.

Advertisement

Leinster have been given time to respond but, if found guilty of the charges, Sexton could miss Ireland’s three warm-up games starting with the visit of Italy in August.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus