Sexton could miss start of World Cup

Jonathan Sexton could miss Ireland’s World Cup warm-ups, and perhaps some of the tournament itself.

Leinster have reportedly received a disciplinary letter from the EPCR, outlining three charges arising from last month’s Heineken Champions Cup final.

City A-M claim Sexton used foul language and intimidating behaviour towards match officials at half-time of the defeat to La Rochelle.

Advertisement

Leinster have been given time to respond but, if found guilty of the charges, Sexton could miss Ireland’s three warm-up games starting with the visit of Italy in August.