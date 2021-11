Connacht out-half Jack Carty has been formally called into the Ireland squad ahead of the test with Argentina.

It’s after Jonathan Sexton was ruled out for up to six weeks having suffered a twisted knee and ankle in the win over the All Blacks.

Gavin Coombes returns to the squad having missed the last two games with illness.

Sexton’s injury means he’ll almost certainly miss Leinster’s opening games in the Heineken Champions Cup.