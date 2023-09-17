Sexton becomes Ireland's record points scorer in Tonga win

Ireland will go into next Saturday's World Cup game against South Africa in Paris with maximum points in Pool B.

Andy Farrell's side beat Tonga by 59 points to 16 in Nantes last night to make it two wins from two.

Johnny Sexton became Ireland's record ever points scorer by scoring one of eight tries in a bonus point victory.

Bundee Aki touched down twice, with Ireland's other tries coming from Tadhg Beirne, Caelan Doris, Mack Hansen, James Lowe and Rob Herring.

Finlay Bealham went off for a head injury assessment and he's the biggest injury doubt for the game with the Springboks.

For their part, South Africa will bid for their second win this afternoon.

They take on Romania in Bordeaux at 2pm.

Elsewhere today, Australia and Fiji go head to head in Pool C.

They meet in Saint Etienne at 4.45.

And England face Japan in Pool D in Nice from 8 o'clock.