Sexton a doubt for Leinster

Jonathan Sexton is a doubt for Leinster’s United Rugby Championship game with Glasgow on Saturday.

The Ireland captain was withdrawn from the matchday squad to face the Wallabies on Saturday, and will have the calf injury in question assessed this week.

In better news for Leo Cullen, Jordan Larmour and James Lowe step up their recoveries from respective foot and calf injuries.

Ulster have injury concerns ahead of Friday’s visit of Zebre.

They’ve confirmed Robert Baloucoune and Rory Sutherland have returned from international duty with hamstring and knee injuries.

Meanwhile, Aaron Sexton underwent surgery on a thumb ligament injury.