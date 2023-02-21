Advertisement
Sexton a doubt for Italian clash on Saturday

Feb 21, 2023 09:02 By radiokerrypodcast
Ireland captain Johnny Sexton is a doubt for Saturday's Six Nations match against Italy in Rome.

The Leinster out half has a groin problem, so Ross Byrne is set to deputise.

Sexton is believed to be on track to play the concluding matches with Scotland and England.

Joey Carbery has been called up to the squad, as have Kieran Treadwell and Scott Penny following injuries to Tadhg Beirne and Joe McCarthy.

Meanwhile, Italy are set to welcome back Paolo Garbisi after he missed their defeats to France and England.

