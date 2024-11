Amanda Serrano's manager says she's willing to come to Ireland to face Katie Taylor at Croke Park.

Taylor retained her super-lightweight world titles by edging out the Puerto Rican in their second fight in Dallas last Friday night, with over 50 million homes in the USA watching on Netflix.

Promoter Nakisa Badarian says they'll help make Taylor's dream of boxing at Croke Park a reality, if she's willing to take a trilogy bout with Serrano: