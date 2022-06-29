Advertisement
Serena Williams out of Wimbledon

Jun 29, 2022 08:06 By radiokerrysport
Harmony Tan and Serena Williams produced a three-hour classic on Wimbledon's Centre Court last night, with the French player beating the seven-time champion in a third set tie-break.

Tan's reward is a second round meeting with Sara Sorribes-Tormo.

2017 champion Garbine Muguruza will resume today a set down to Greet Minnen in her first round match.

Among today's second round matches, third seed Ons Jabeur takes on Katarzyna Kawa.

And Emma Raducanu plays Caroline Garcia of France.

Nick Kyrgios says he spat towards someone in the Wimbledon crowd because they were "disrespecting" him.

He criticised what he saw as a lack of respect from some spectators during his five-set, first round win over Britain's Paul Jubb.

In the men's second round today, top seed Novak Djokovic opens up Centre Court against Thanasi Kokkinakis.

And Andy Murray plays the big-serving John Isner.

