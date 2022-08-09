Serena Williams Career End Is Nigh

Serena Williams has all-but confirmed her retirement, telling Vogue Magazine that she’s evolving out of tennis.

The 40-year old is competing in Toronto this week, and says the upcoming US Open will be her final Grand Slam.

Williams has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles, one shy of the record-holder Margaret Court.

Advertisement

In her article, Williams says she’s moving away from tennis and wants to grow her family.

And speaking after her first round win in Toronto, Williams was asked what she’s looking forward to most after tennis.

Advertisement

Former British tennis number one Greg Rusedski tells Sky Sports News, she'll end her career as one of the greatest players of all time.