Senior honours for Crokes; Club Football Championship review

The Kerry Petroleum Senior Club Football Championship Final has been won by Dr. Crokes.
The opening goal of the encounter came in the 5th minute, Cian McMahon netting for Crokes at the second time of asking after his initial effort was saved.
That made it 1-1 to 1 point, with Crokes looking to make a telling wind count. 2 Tony Brosnan points extended the Crokes lead to 1-3 to that single Dingle score.
By the 17 minute mark the gap was 3 at 1-4 to 0-4 as Dingle took over at midfield. However, Crokes got on top once again, reeling off 3 points in a row.
Crokes proceeded to spurn 2 subsequent goal chances, one being cleared off the line and the other hitting the crossbar. Crokes were ahead by double scores at the break; 1-7 to 5 points.
Crokes, playing into the wind, had three of the opening four points of the second period to extend their advantage to 1-10 to 6 points. At the 3/4 stage Crokes were ahead by 1-10 to 0-7.
Dingle couldn't get close enough on the scoreboard, trailing by 5 with 6 minutes to go at 1-12 to 10 points. Crokes were full value for their victory.
In today's Club Football Championships Quarter-Finals
Junior Premier:
1-19 Ballymacelligott v Annascaul 1-12
Ardfert v Castlegregory
Junior
1-7 Skellig Rangers v Tarbert 2-8
Knocknagoshel v St. Michael’s/Foilmore
Semi-finals draws:
Junior Premier
Ballymac V Firies
St. Senan’s V winner of Ardfert/ Castlegregory
Junior:
Cordal V Tarbert
Winners of Knock/Foilmore V Duagh