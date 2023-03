Basketball’s Senior Cups and Plate finals are on today in the Castleisland Community Centre.

Results are as follows

U16 Girls Div 1

34 Magic Vs Glenbeigh 39

Div 3 Men Plate

44 Tralee Titans Vs Glenbeigh 51

1pm Div 2 Men Plate

St Marys 1 Vs Cahersiveen

2.30pm Div 3 Ladies Plate

Bbobcats Vs Ballybunion Wildcats

5.00pm Div 1 Ladies Cup

St Marys Vs St Pauls

6.45pm Div 1 Men Cup

St Marys Vs KCYMS