Senior Club finals today

It's All-Ireland Senior Club finals Day at Croke Park.

First up, 2013 champions St Thomas' of Galway go up against Kilkenny's O'Loughlin Gaels in the hurling decider.

That throws in at 1:30pm.

Advertisement

Then, Derry champions Glen will hope avenge last year's defeat in the football final.

Malachy O'Rourke's side face St Brigid's of Roscommon, managed by Listowel native Jerome Stack, from 3:30pm.

Mickey Harte's Derry beat Jim McGuinness' Donegal by 12 points to 6 in the Dr McKenna Cup final in Omagh.

Advertisement

Today’s Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League game between Limerick and Cork been postponed after Mick Neville Park in Rathkeale failed a pitch inspection following heavy overnight rain.

There are three games down for decision in Division 1 of the Lidl Ladies Football National League.

Armagh take on Waterford in Crossmaglen from 1.

Advertisement

At 2 o'clock, Cork face Galway, while Mayo entertain Meath.