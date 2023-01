Kilkenny's Ballyhale Shamrocks take on Dunloy of Antrim in the AIB All Ireland Club Hurling Champoinship Final at Croke Park.

Throw-in is at 1:30pm.

Former Kilkenny keeper and KCLR analyst Michael Walsh

Advertisement

At 3:30pm, it's the football decider between Glen of Derry and Dublin#s Kilmacud Crokes.

Broadcaster with Dublin's FM104/Q102 Declan Drake firstly discusses the Kilmacud semi-final victory over Rahillys