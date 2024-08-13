Senior Club finalists to be determined this weekend

Rathmore or Dr Crokes will this coming weekend book their place in the Kerry Petroleum Senior Club Football Championship final.

The East Kerry rivals are to clash in the semi final at 4 on Sunday, with Rathmore having home advantage for a tie which must finish on the day.

Crokes selector Denis Coleman



Rathmore manager David McCarthy



Meanwhile Kenmare will be hoping for retribution for last years club final defeat to Dingle.

They face the Westereners this Saturday evening at 6pm in Pairc An Aghasaigh

Kenmare manager Kieran Moriarty