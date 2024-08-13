Advertisement
Sport

Senior Club finalists to be determined this weekend

Aug 13, 2024 13:12 By radiokerrysport
Senior Club finalists to be determined this weekend
Photo by David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
Share this article

Rathmore or Dr Crokes will this coming weekend book their place in the Kerry Petroleum Senior Club Football Championship final.

The East Kerry rivals are to clash in the semi final at 4 on Sunday, with Rathmore having home advantage for a tie which must finish on the day.

Crokes selector Denis Coleman

Advertisement

Rathmore manager David McCarthy

Meanwhile Kenmare will be hoping for retribution for last years club final defeat to Dingle.

They face the Westereners this Saturday evening at 6pm in Pairc An Aghasaigh

Advertisement

Kenmare manager Kieran Moriarty

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry rower chosen for Ireland
Advertisement
Donnelly to lead Fermanagh for a fourth year
Another Irish rider confirmed for Vuelta Espana
Advertisement

Recommended

Four children rescued off Derrynane after getting caught in rip current
Noticeable rise in number of Kerry teens refusing to go to school
Director of Kerry Sexual Abuse Centre urges caution amid calls for reduced sentences for sex offenders
Rose of Tralee hosts excited for festival which they say is representation of modern Irish women
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus