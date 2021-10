Austin Stacks are home to Templenoe Sunday October 10th at 2.30pm

Austin Stacks manager Wayne Quillinan shares his thoughts

Templenoe manager Paul Crowley says his team are ready and they are traveling with hope

In the other semi final Kenmare Shamrocks play Dingle in Kenmare at 2.30pm

Kenmare Shamrocks manager Dj Brennan says they are ready to give it a go

Diarmuid Murphy is a selector with Dingle