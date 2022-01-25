Advertisement
Senegal progress to quarter-finals

Jan 25, 2022 18:01 By radiokerrysport
Senegal have progressed to the quarter-finals at the Africa Cup of Nations, at the expense of Roberto Lopes’ Cape Verde.

Sadio Mane scored the opener in a 2-nil win over the nine men of Cape Verde.

Lopes had to be taken off at half-time, with a bout of food poisoning returning.

The winners of tonight’s meeting of Malawi and Morocco will play Senegal in the last-eight

Meanwhile, the CAF president Patrice Motsepe says the “inexplicable” decision to keep a gate closed led to a crush that killed eight people last night.

The Olembe Stadium in Yaounde has been stripped of this weekend’s planned quarter-final at the venue as a result.

Eight people were killed, and 38 injured in the stampede.

