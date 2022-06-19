Semi finals of Tailteann Cup down for decision today

The semi finals of the Tailteann Cup are down for decision today.

First up, Sligo take on Cavan at Croke Park at 1:45pm.

That will be followed by the clash of Westmeath and Offaly at 4pm.

The winners will be the first ever finalists of this competition and will play in the decider on the 9th of July.

Tipperary and Galway will battle it out to see who will join Offaly in the final of the All-Ireland Hurling Minor Championship.

Their semi final gets underway at the LIT Gaelic Grounds at 2pm.