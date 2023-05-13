Advertisement
Semi-finals day in URC

May 13, 2023 09:05 By radiokerrysport
Semi-finals day in URC
Connacht are looking to reach their first major final since 2016 this afternoon.

They’re in Cape Town to face the DHL Stormers in the semi-finals of the URC.

And there’ll be a 5.30 start at the Aviva where Leinster take on Munster.

