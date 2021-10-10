Advertisement
Semi-Finals Day In Senior Club Football Championship

Oct 10, 2021 12:10 By radiokerrysport
It's semi-finals day in the Kerry Petroleum Senior Club Football Championship S/Finals

Defending Champions Austin Stacks welcome Templenoe to Connolly Park while Kenmare are at home to Dingle.

Both games throw-in at 2.30.

