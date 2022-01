There are semi-final places up for grabs today in the Munster Colleges Corn Ui Mhuiri.

5 Kerry sides are involved in the last 8.

Cromane is the venue for the all Kerry clash of St. Brendans Killarney and Colaiste Na Sceilge.

Mercy Mounthawk take on Bandon at Baile an Easpaig.

Tralee CBS go up against Clonakilty in Lewis Road, Killarney.

All of those games are at 1.

Rathmore face Skibbereen from 4.45 at Pairc Ui Chaoimh.