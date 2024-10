The Garvey's SuperValu County Senior Football Championship ¼ finals are down for decision this afternoon.

There’s a double header in Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney. It’s Templenoe against Dingle at 1.30, followed by Dr Crokes versus Rathmore from 3.30.

The other 2 games are at 2. Beaufort is the venue for St Brendan’s v Kenmare Shamrocks while East Kerry and St Kieran’s face off in Austin Stack Park, Tralee.