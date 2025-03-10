Semi-final pairings confirmed in Division 4 of Lidl NFL

Antrim will take on Leitrim and Fermanagh will play Sligo in the Lidl National Football League Division 4 semi-finals on Sunday, March 30.

The semi-final pairings were finalised at the weekend when Antrim defeated Derry by 4-14 to 2-6, Sligo defeated neighbours Leitrim by 2-11 to 1-11, Fermanagh scored a 4-23 to 0-2 win over Kilkenny, while Wicklow beat Longford by 2-11 to 1-5.

The winners of the semi-finals, who will meet in the final on Sunday, April 13, will both be promoted to Division 3 of the Lidl National Football League.

Table-toppers Antrim trailed Derry by 2-3 to 0-6 at the break, with Niamh Hannon and Annie Ní Lochlainn getting the goals for the home side at Owenbeg.

But Antrim got on top after the restart to ensure seven straight wins as they bid to get back to Division 3 at the first attempt. Lara Dahunsi and Maria O’Neill got two goals each to secure another impressive win.

They will meet Leitrim in the semi-finals after Sligo, relegated last season, defeated their Connacht neighbours in the first Lidl NFL game to be played at Castleconnor.

Goals from Sinead Regan and Anna McDaniel helped Sligo lead by 2-5 to 0-8 at the interval but while Leah Fox found the net for Leitrim in the second half, they were unable to secure a fourth win of the campaign but had done enough to secure fourth place in the division and a semi-final spot.

Third-placed Sligo will now meet Fermanagh, who finished second, in the other semi-final after the Erne County scored a big win over Kilkenny. Two goals apiece from Bronagh Smyth and Maeve Mulligan laid the foundation for victory in the opening half to lead by 4-13 to 0-1 at the break, and they pushed on from there.

Wicklow finish fifth in the table, just a point outside a semi-final spot, after defeating Longford by 2-11 to 1-5. A goal from Lucy Dunne helped them lead by 1-4 to 1-2 at the interval, with Niamh Cullen getting their other goal after the restart. Kamille Burke was the Longford goalscorer in the opening half.

Meanwhile, in Division 3 Limerick defeated Carlow on Friday evening by 2-9 to 1-3. Limerick are now third from bottom on seven points with Carlow below them on three points with two rounds of games remaining in the division. Carlow’s Ella Molloy found the net as the sides turned around level at 1-3 to 0-6 but Limerick dominated after the restart and sealed victory with goals from Caoimhe McNamara and a penalty from Deborah Murphy.

Results:

Lidl National Football League Division 3

Limerick 2-9 Carlow 1-3

Lidl National Football League Division 4

Antrim 4-14 Derry 2-6

Sligo 2-11 Leitrim 1-11

Fermanagh 4-23 Kilkenny 0-2

Wicklow 2-11 Longford 1-5

Lidl National Football League Division 4 semi-final pairings

Antrim v Leitrim

Fermanagh v Sligo

(Semi-finals to be played on Sunday, March 30)