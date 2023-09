Semi-final fixtures have been confirmed for the weekend in the Bon Secours Ladies County Football Championships.

On Sunday in the Seniors Southern Gaels and Castleisland clash at noon in Waterville.

Half an hour earlier Mountcoal is the venue for Finuge St Senans against Dr Crokes.

In the Intermediate at noon on Sunday Rathmore host MKL Gaels while Scartaglen face Beaufort at Cordal.

The finals are to take place as a double header in Austin Stack Park on Sunday October 8th.