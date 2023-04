Four-time champion Mark Selby is being made to work for his last-16 place at the World Championship - he leads Matthew Selt 9-8.

The winner of that one will play Robert Milkins in round-2 after he came from 7-2 down to beat Joe Perry 10-9.

Mark Williams ended the first session of his second round match level at 4-frames apiece with Luca Brecel.

Advertisement

This evening sees Mark Allen begin his second round tie with 2015 champion Stuart Bingham.