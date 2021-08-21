Second weekend of Premier League gets underway

Liverpool welcome a full capacity crowd back to Anfield for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, when they host Burnley in the Premier League this lunchtime.

Champions Manchester City are also at home for the first time this season, as they look to recover from defeat to Tottenham in their game with Norwich.

Brentford aim to continue their winning start to life in the top flight when they go to Crystal Palace.

Leeds, who were thrashed 5-1 in their opener by Manchester United, meet Everton.

Aston Villa take on Newcastle and Brighton face Watford in the late kick-off.