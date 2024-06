We're into the second week of action at the French Open at Roland Garros.

Defending men's champion Novak Djokovic returns to the court for a fourth round game with Francisco Cerundolo

Elsewhere, Holger Rune and Alexander Zverev do battle for a place in the quarter finals.

In the women's draw, American Emma Navarro faces Aryna Sabalenka with Elena Rybakina up against Elina Svitolina.