Second place finish for Kerry at U16 National Strokeplay Championship

Aug 22, 2021 11:08 By radiokerrysport
Second place finish for Kerry at U16 National Strokeplay Championship
It ended up a second-place finish for Deerpark Pitch & Putt Club’s Robbie Harnett at the National U16 Strokeplay Championships in Lakeside, Templemore. Robbie had been leading in the clubhouse right until the final group as Meath’s Mark Cadden brought in the winning score of 6 under par, two ahead of Robbie.

His club-mate Bryan McCarthy won the U13 event for the second time in three years with a one over par score as he finished two ahead of Adam O’Brien from the host club. Listowel’s Jayden Chute finished third in this section on four over par.

Next Sunday sees the National Adult Strokeplay Qualifiers take place in Tralee.

The County Board will confirm full details during the week but it will get underway with the Juniors at 9am next Sunday morning.

