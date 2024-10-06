A rare trip to the Aviva Stadium is up for grabs in the second FAI Cup semi final this afternoon.

Drogheda United and Wexford FC will battle it out to see who joins Derry City in this year's decider.

The Candystripes booked their spot thanks to a 2-0 win over Bohemians on Friday.

Today's last 4 clash will kick off at Weavers Park from 10 to 3.

Shelbourne can give themselves a 7 point lead at the top of the SSE Airtricity League table this evening.

They would go clear of second placed Derry with 3 games remaining with a victory over Shamrock Rovers.

That game gets underway in Tallaght Stadium from 5:45pm.