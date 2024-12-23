Sean O’Connell commits future to Kerry FC

Sean O’Connell has committed his future to Kerry FC, signing his first contract with the League Of Ireland outfit.

The 20 year-old left back has made 71 appearances for the Kingdom in their 2 seasons to date.

Having graduated from the club academy O'Connell joins the list of players to be rewarded for his efforts with his first contract with Kerry.

Advertisement

Speaking after he signed his contract, Sean O’Connell told kerryfc.com, “I’m delighted to have signed again for 2025 looking forward to a very exciting year. Hopefully, we can give more back to the fans who have been with us for the last two seasons. I can’t wait to get back out there and give my all for the Kerry jersey again in the new season”

Also speaking after Sean O’Connell’s commitment to the club, First Team Head Coach Conor McCarthy said, “It’s fantastic to have Sean back with us for the 2025 campaign. I said it a couple of times now: I think Sean is one of the best fullbacks in the league. He’s had a phenomenal 2 years for a guy that recently just turned 20. I’m very much looking forward to working with him again in the run in to the new season and I’m sure the supporters will be delighted with the news that Sean has recommitted to Mounthawk Park for the new campaign”