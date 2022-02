The public has voted Kerry’s Sean O’Shea the GAA.ie Footballer of the Week.

The Kenmare man 5,510 votes on the GAA’s Official Instagram which put him ahead of Mayo’s Diarmuid O’Connor (5,328), and Tyrone’s Darren McCurry (2.057).

Sean O Shea scored 7 points in the Kingdoms win over Donegal in Killarney

Sean was one of two Kerry players named on the team of the weekend yesterday alongside Spa’s Dan O Donoghue.