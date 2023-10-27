Sean McGrath pens deal to stay at Kerry FC

Kerry FC have announced that Sean McGrath has signed a long-term contract with the club, which will see him stay in the Kingdom until the end of the 2025 season.

McGrath, 21, came to his home county of Kerry to play League of Ireland football, signing for the league newcomers last January.

The Ballyduff man was Kerry FC’s second signing and has become a regular feature in Billy Dennehy’s match-day squad. In fact, Sean has featured in all 38 games in the 2023 campaign, which includes 34 starts and 4 introductions from the subs bench.

McGrath had plenty of experience at this level prior to signing for the Kingdom.

Having graduated from underage academies in both Limerick FC and Cork City, McGrath made his senior LOI debut with Cobh Ramblers in the SSE Airtricity First Division in 2022, playing 27 matches for the Rams. McGrath ended his first season with the Kingdom with 4 goals to his name from the Attacking Midfield position.

Speaking following the signing of his professional contract with Kerry FC, Sean McGrath said “I’m delighted to have signed a professional contract with Kerry FC and to be committed to the club. I’m delighted to be here and I’ve really enjoyed the last year so I can’t wait to be back next season and continue to represent this club. It’s clear to see the club is going in the right direction and has great plans in place and I feel there’s no better place for me to be.”

Also speaking following the signing, First Team Manager Billy Dennehy said “I’m delighted that Sean sees Kerry Football Club as the place to be for his football over the coming years. Sean coming back to Kerry as a young player who came through the Kerry leagues and made the step up to League of Ireland level at other clubs was a great story and now to have him committed for two more seasons is fantastic. He has grown week on week and as the season progressed Sean became one of our strongest performers. He has a great attitude in training and has a great approach to the game. I’m excited to work with him in the coming years and hopefully give him everything he needs to keep improving and pushing on with his development as a player. Again for us at Kerry FC, it’s what we are all about; rewarding young players for their performances and giving them an opportunity to continue developing and improving at his level. I’ve no doubt Sean will improve massively over the next couple of years with all the hard work he puts in.”