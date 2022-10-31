Advertisement
Seamus Power wins second PGA Tour title

Oct 31, 2022 09:10 By radiokerrysport
Seamus Power wins second PGA Tour title
Irish golfer Seamus Power has a second PGA Tour title - and boosted his chances of making the Ryder Cup - following victory at the Bermuda Championship.

He finished on 19 under-par - one shot ahead of Thomas Detry of Belgium.

Scotland's Russell Knox was 12 strokes further back.

Dustin Johnson's 4Aces won the season-ending LIV Golf team championship to add to the American's individual title.

They finished one shot ahead of Cameron Smith's Punch in Miami.

The victory means Johnson rounded off the year with nearly 36 million dollars in prize money.

