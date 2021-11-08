Advertisement
Seamus Power ties for 11th on PGA Tour

Nov 8, 2021 08:11 By radiokerrysport
Seamus Power ties for 11th on PGA Tour
Seamus Power finished in a tie for 11th at the World Wide Technology Championship on the PGA Tour last night.

The Waterford native carded a final round of three-under-par 68 to end the week on 14-under.

Norway's Viktor Hovland was the winner on 23-under.

Thomas Pieters clinched the Portugal Masters title yesterday by two shots on 19-under.

Padraig Harrington shot a final round of 67 to finish on 10-under and in a tie for 12th.

Jonathan Caldwell was in a tie for 26th on seven-under.

