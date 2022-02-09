Seamus O'Connor finishes 15th for Team Ireland in snowboarding

Seamus O'Connor has finished 15th for Team Ireland in the snowboarding half pipe competition at the Winter Olympics in Beijing.
Tess Arbez ended in 48th place overall in the women's slalom skiing.
Advertisement
Seamus O'Connor has finished 15th for Team Ireland in the snowboarding half pipe competition at the Winter Olympics in Beijing.
Tess Arbez ended in 48th place overall in the women's slalom skiing.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus