Seamus O'Connor finishes 15th for Team Ireland in snowboarding

Feb 9, 2022 09:02 By radiokerrysport
Seamus O'Connor has finished 15th for Team Ireland in the snowboarding half pipe competition at the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Tess Arbez ended in 48th place overall in the women's slalom skiing.

