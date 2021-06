Seamus Callanan makes his long-awaited return for Tipperary in Sunday’s Allianz Hurling League meeting with Westmeath.

The 2019 Hurler of the Year hasn’t played due to a back injury since November.

Callanan’s return is one of six changes from the side that beat Galway a fortnight ago.

TJ Reid and Cillian Buckley drop out of the Kilkenny panel for their meeting with Laois on Sunday.

Joey Holden, Conor Fogarty and Martin Keoghan come into the side.