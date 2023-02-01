Scottish Premiership action ahead

The top two in the Scottish Premiership are both in action this evening
Champions Celtic - who have a nine-point lead at the top - are at home to Livingston.
Rangers are away to third placed Hearts - those games start at 7.45.
