Scotland played out a 1-all draw with Switzerland at the European Championship in Cologne last night to keep their hopes of qualifying for the last-16 alive.

Scott McTominay put the Scots ahead after 13 minutes, before Xherdan Shaqiri (pr: Zher-dan Shak-eer-ee) equalised with a fine effort.

Scotland boss Steve Clarke says it was a much improved performance from their 5-1 hammering by Germany in the opening game.