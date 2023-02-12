Scotland win again

Scotland have started with back-to-back wins too after thrashing Wales by 35-points-to-7 at Murrayfield.
They ran in five tries to make it consecutive defeats for Warren Gatland in his second spell as the Welsh head coach.
