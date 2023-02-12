Advertisement
Sport

Scotland win again

Feb 12, 2023 09:02 By radiokerrysport
Scotland win again Scotland win again
Scotland have started with back-to-back wins too after thrashing Wales by 35-points-to-7 at Murrayfield.

They ran in five tries to make it consecutive defeats for Warren Gatland in his second spell as the Welsh head coach.

