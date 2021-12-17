Advertisement
Sport

Scotland, Ukraine and Armenia for Ireland in Nations League

Dec 17, 2021 08:12 By radiokerrysport
Scotland, Ukraine and Armenia for Ireland in Nations League Scotland, Ukraine and Armenia for Ireland in Nations League
Share this article

The draw for next year's Nations League took place in Switzerland last evening.

The Republic of Ireland will face Scotland, Ukraine and Armenia in League B.

The Republic of Ireland will open up their campaign at home to Ukraine next June.

Advertisement

That match on June 4th will be followed by a trip to Armenia three days later.

The Boys in Green will then host Scotland on June 11th, before travelling to Ukraine later that week.

There will be two matches in September to conclude the Group - away to Scotland and at home to Armenia.

Advertisement

Northern Ireland were drawn alongside Greece, Kosovo, and either Cyprus or Estonia in League C.

England, Germany, Italy and Hungary have all been drawn in the same group in League A.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus