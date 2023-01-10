Advertisement
Scotland to have four Test matches in preparation for World Cup

Jan 10, 2023 13:01 By radiokerrysport
Scotland will have four Test matches this summer in preparation for the Rugby World Cup.

Three of the games will take place at Murrayfield, starting with the visit of Italy on the 29th of July before welcoming France a week later.

The following month, Gregor Townsend's men will travel to face World Cup hosts France and then host Georgia.

Scotland have been drawn in Pool B for the tournament, which starts in September, alongside holders South Africa, Ireland, Tonga and Romania.

Ulster's U-R-C clash away to Sharks has been rescheduled for the end of next month.

That fixture and Lions versus Glasgow Warriors were postponed due to severe illness in the visiting squads in October.

29 of Ulster’s players and 13 of their staff fell ill with gastroenteritis in South Africa.

The rearranged fixtures will now take place on Saturday February 25th at 12pm Irish time before Ireland take on Italy at 2:15 in the Six Nations.

