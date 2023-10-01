Advertisement
Scotland remain on course to qualify for quarter-finals

Oct 1, 2023 09:29 By radiokerrysport
Scotland remain on course to qualify for the quarter-finals of the Rugby World Cup as they've smashed Pool B's bottom side Romania in Lille this evening.

Former Munster man Ben Healy scored a try and kicked 12 conversions in a 84-0 victory over the Tier 2 nation.

Argentina wentsecond in Pool D by beating Chile 59 points to 5 in Nantes.

And in Pool C, Fiji came from behind to beat Georgia 17-12 to remain in second place ahead of Australia who are in danger of elimination.

Another of Ireland's Pool B rivals South Africa can secure their place in the quarter finals this evening.

They face Tonga in their final group game with kick off in Marseille at 8pm.

Before that, Australia need a result against Portugal if they're to avoid a first group stage exit.

They face off in Pool C at 4:45pm.

