Scotland name side for Wales match

Feb 9, 2023 16:02 By radiokerrypodcast
Scotland have made just one change to their starting line up to face Wales in the on Saturday.

Zander Fagerson's back to start as tighthead prop, replacing WP Nel, who drops to the bench.

