Scotland had to deal with a 90-minute rain delay before they went on to win 2-nil at home to Georgia in their Euro qualifier last night.

Steve Clarke's side have four wins from four in Group A and he says his players deserve credit after a long night of delays

Elsewhere last night, Cristiano Ronaldo scored late to give Portugal a 1-0 win away to Iceland on the night he became the first man to play 200 international games