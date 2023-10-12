Scotland looking to book their place in Euro 2024 with win over Spain tonight

Drogheda United have provisionally accepted an offer from a US Sports Investment firm to take over the club.

Under the proposal, the Trivela Group will acquire 100pc of Drogheda United FC Limited.

The group also have an involvement with English League Two side Walsall.

Advertisement

Approval on the proposed deal will be sought from Drogheda members at a Special General Meeting next month.

The news comes just 24 hours after it was announced that Treaty United are to be taken over by a Canadian Investment Fund

Bohemians have the chance to move back into the top four in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division tonight.

Advertisement

Declan Devine's side can jump to fourth if they beat already-relegated UCD at Belfield.

Kick off is at 7.45.

Scotland can book their place at Euro 2024 by avoiding defeat against Spain in tonight's qualifier in Seville.

Advertisement

They just need one more point from their remaining three group matches - with fixtures against Georgia and Norway coming up in November.

Manager Steve Clarke wants the job done as quickly as possible, but doesn't want his players to put pressure on themselves.