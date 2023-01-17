Scotland head coach believes Ben Healy brings something different to squad

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend says Ben Healy brings something different to their squad.

The Munster out-half is one of four uncapped players included in a 40-man panel for the Six Nations.

Healy qualifies for the Scots through his mother’s side of his family, and is due to join Edinburgh in the summer.

Townsend has also given a first call-up to former England winger, Ruaridh McConnochie.

====

Ulster will be without Iain Henderson for Saturday’s must-win game with Sale in the Heineken Champions Cup.

The captain sustained a concussion in last week’s defeat away to La Rochelle.

Joining Henderson in the treatment room are Luke Marshall and Jake Flannery with chest and hamstring injuries respectively.

Billy Burns is also a doubt with a calf injury.

Meanwhile, Ulster today confirmed that back-rower Dave Ewers will join from Exeter in the summer.

His arrival is likely to spell the end of Duane Vermeulen’s time with Ulster.

=====

Saracens hooker Ken Owens has been named as the Wales captain for the Six Nations.

Head coach Warren Gatland made the announcement while confirming his first squad since he returned to the role.

That squad includes four uncapped players.