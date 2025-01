Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend has called up five players after losing four of his Six Nations squad to injury.

Euan Ferrie, Cameron Henderson, Ewan Johnson, Ollie Smith and Alexander Masibaka have all received call-ups.

Masibaka was born in Australia and plays in the second tier of French rugby but has a mother who hails from Scotland.

Murrayfield will host their opening match against Italy on Saturday.