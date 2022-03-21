Scor Na nOg County Final review

The Coiste Chiarrai Scor Na Nog Finals took place at the Glenbeigh/Glenbeigh, Sports Hall.

When the adjudicators made their final deliberations it proved a very successful evening for the East Kerry Board with Glenflesk winning Ballad Group and Recitation along with the overall Club on the evening. Spa were the Set Dancing champions while Saoirse O Sullivan from Dr Crokes was successful in Solo Singing. South Kerry Board were winners in both Novelty Act; Reenard and Figure Dancing went to Waterville. North Kerrys Listowel Emmets claimed the instrumental Music.

Special guest Gavin White, Kerry star Footballer was on hand to present both winners and runners up medals.

All the winners will now go forward to the Munster Finals in Halla na Feile, Cashel, County Tipperary Sunday April 3rd, getting underway at 2.30. Prior to the stage event and we have Tralee Parnells involved in the Quiz Munster finals and this is penciled in for 12 noon sharp.