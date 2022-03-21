Advertisement
Sport

Scor Na nOg County Final review

Mar 21, 2022 08:03 By radiokerrysport
Scor Na nOg County Final review Scor Na nOg County Final review
Share this article

The Coiste Chiarrai Scor Na Nog Finals took place at the Glenbeigh/Glenbeigh, Sports Hall.

When the adjudicators made their final deliberations it proved a very successful evening for the East Kerry Board with Glenflesk winning Ballad Group and Recitation along with the overall Club on the evening. Spa were the Set Dancing champions while Saoirse O Sullivan from Dr Crokes was successful in Solo Singing. South Kerry Board were winners in both Novelty Act; Reenard and Figure Dancing went to Waterville. North Kerrys Listowel Emmets claimed the instrumental Music.

Special guest Gavin White, Kerry star Footballer was on hand to present both winners and runners up medals.

Advertisement

All the winners will now go forward to the Munster Finals in Halla na Feile, Cashel, County Tipperary Sunday April 3rd, getting underway at 2.30. Prior to the stage event and we have Tralee Parnells involved in the Quiz Munster finals and this is penciled in for 12 noon sharp.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus