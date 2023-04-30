Scor Na bPaisti County Finals review

Scor within the County came to a conclusion with the Lee Strand Sponsored County Finals of Scor Na bPaisti held in the Glenbeigh/Glencar G A A Sports Hall where nine Districts Boards took part.
The variety of talent on show was exceptional from; Dance, through to Song, Music and Drama which was preceded by the Trath Na gCeist discipline with Ladies Football Ledgend Mary Joe Curran as Quiz Master.
The winners here were St. Senans with Laune Rangers and Ardfert in 2nd and 3rd position respectively.
Certainly it proved once again the popularity of this National Schools Childrens competition giving the huge and appreciative audience with such an enjoyable evening.
It was a very successful day for both Kilcummin and Rathmore clubs who shared the Siobhain Cottor Memorial Shield ,donated by the Cottor family for the Overall Trophy in honour of the late Siobhain for the best overall club on the day
The (“Healy/Connor Perpetual Cup”) to the Club who had participated most in Scor discplines over the duration of the competitions, (Scor Sinsear, Scor Na nOg and Scor Na bPaisti) and this went to Reenard.
Results:
Trath Na gCeist
1st St Senans
2nd Laune Rangers
3rd Ardfert
Rince Foirne
1st Rathmore
2nd Beaufort
Amhranaiocht Aonair
1st Reenard
2nd Laune Rangers
Aithriseoireacht
1st Piarsaig na Dromoda
2nd Rathmore
Solo Dancing
1st Rathmore
2nd Tuosist
Bailead Ghrupa
1st Ballylongford
2nd Beaufort
Sean Nos Dancing
1st Currow
2nd Churchill
Nuachleas
1st Na Gaeil
2nd Kilcummin
Solo Music
1st Kilcummin
2nd Beale
Ceol Uirlise
1st Ballydonoghue
2nd Abbeydorney ladies
Rince Seit
1st Kilcummin
2nd Reenard