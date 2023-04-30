Advertisement
Sport

Scor Na bPaisti County Finals review

Apr 30, 2023 10:04 By radiokerrynews
Scor within the County came to a conclusion with the Lee Strand Sponsored County Finals of Scor Na bPaisti held in the Glenbeigh/Glencar G A A Sports Hall where nine Districts Boards took part.

The variety of talent on show was exceptional from; Dance, through to Song, Music and Drama which was preceded by the Trath Na gCeist discipline with Ladies Football Ledgend Mary Joe Curran as Quiz Master.

The winners here were St. Senans with Laune Rangers and Ardfert in 2nd and 3rd position respectively.

Certainly it proved once again the popularity of this National Schools Childrens competition giving the huge and appreciative audience with such an enjoyable evening.

It was a very successful day for both Kilcummin and Rathmore clubs who shared the Siobhain Cottor Memorial Shield ,donated by the Cottor family for the Overall Trophy in honour of the late Siobhain for the best overall club on the day

The (“Healy/Connor Perpetual Cup”) to the Club who had participated most in Scor discplines over the duration of the competitions, (Scor Sinsear, Scor Na nOg and Scor Na bPaisti) and this went to Reenard.

Results:

Trath Na gCeist
1st St Senans
2nd Laune Rangers
3rd Ardfert

Rince Foirne
1st Rathmore
2nd Beaufort

Amhranaiocht Aonair
1st Reenard
2nd Laune Rangers

Aithriseoireacht
1st Piarsaig na Dromoda
2nd Rathmore

Solo Dancing
1st Rathmore
2nd Tuosist

Bailead Ghrupa
1st Ballylongford
2nd Beaufort

Sean Nos Dancing
1st Currow
2nd Churchill

Nuachleas
1st Na Gaeil
2nd Kilcummin

Solo Music
1st Kilcummin
2nd Beale

Ceol Uirlise
1st Ballydonoghue
2nd Abbeydorney ladies

Rince Seit
1st Kilcummin
2nd Reenard

