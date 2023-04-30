Scor Na bPaisti County Finals review

Scor within the County came to a conclusion with the Lee Strand Sponsored County Finals of Scor Na bPaisti held in the Glenbeigh/Glencar G A A Sports Hall where nine Districts Boards took part.

The variety of talent on show was exceptional from; Dance, through to Song, Music and Drama which was preceded by the Trath Na gCeist discipline with Ladies Football Ledgend Mary Joe Curran as Quiz Master.

The winners here were St. Senans with Laune Rangers and Ardfert in 2nd and 3rd position respectively.

Advertisement

Certainly it proved once again the popularity of this National Schools Childrens competition giving the huge and appreciative audience with such an enjoyable evening.

It was a very successful day for both Kilcummin and Rathmore clubs who shared the Siobhain Cottor Memorial Shield ,donated by the Cottor family for the Overall Trophy in honour of the late Siobhain for the best overall club on the day

The (“Healy/Connor Perpetual Cup”) to the Club who had participated most in Scor discplines over the duration of the competitions, (Scor Sinsear, Scor Na nOg and Scor Na bPaisti) and this went to Reenard.

Advertisement

Results:

Trath Na gCeist

1st St Senans

2nd Laune Rangers

3rd Ardfert

Rince Foirne

1st Rathmore

2nd Beaufort

Advertisement

Amhranaiocht Aonair

1st Reenard

2nd Laune Rangers

Aithriseoireacht

1st Piarsaig na Dromoda

2nd Rathmore

Solo Dancing

1st Rathmore

2nd Tuosist

Advertisement

Bailead Ghrupa

1st Ballylongford

2nd Beaufort

Sean Nos Dancing

1st Currow

2nd Churchill

Nuachleas

1st Na Gaeil

2nd Kilcummin

Advertisement

Solo Music

1st Kilcummin

2nd Beale

Ceol Uirlise

1st Ballydonoghue

2nd Abbeydorney ladies

Rince Seit

1st Kilcummin

2nd Reenard