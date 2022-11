Mick Schumacher is facing a fight to save his Formula One career after being dropped by Haas.

The 23 year old who is the son of seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher will be replaced by Nico Hulkenberg next year.

Hulkenberg has been without a full-time seat on the grid since 2019, but following a number of substitute appearances in recent seasons, will team up with Kevin Magnussen in 2023.