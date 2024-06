Scottie Scheffler warmed up for this week's US Open by winning the Memorial Tournament in Ohio last night.

On eight-under-par, the world number one finished one stroke clear of Collin Morikawa.

It is Scheffler's 11th PGA Tour victory.

Advertisement

Rory McIlroy ended the week on two-over-par, while Seamus Power was five-over.

Shane Lowry posted a final total of 12-over after a final round of 85.