World number one Scottie Scheffler will take a 3 shot lead into the final round of the Masters at Augusta.

He carded a 1 under par round of 71 last night to move to 9 under par.

Australian Cameron Smith is next on 6 under par.

Advertisement

Korea's Sungjae Im is on 4 under, with Ireland's Shane Lowry in a tie for fourth on 2 under alongside Charl Schwartzel.

Rory McIlroy is in a tie for ninth place on 1 over, while Tiger Woods is 7 over par.